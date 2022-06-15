RIF Trust hosts dignitaries and VIPs at its first anniversary forum in Nigeria

Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 2:17 PM

The event which took place at its newly opened Nigerian office, Wings Complex, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos saw RIF Trust host prominent and high profile local and international individuals, who turned out in numbers for the event.

The star-studded event had in attendance Lorne Theophilus, chairman of the citizenship by investment board of Saint Lucia, Mimoun Assraoui, CEO at RIF Trust, vice chairman at Latitude Group, David Regueiro, COO and managing partner, RIF Trust and Latitude Group, Ranny Muasher, B2B regional director and managing partner of RIF Trust Nigeria, Mohammed Motavasel, regional director of RIF Trust, Teka Jibril, regional director Africa, and Zuberu Kadiri, country manager of RIF Trust Nigeria.

The event was also attended by Nigerian A-listers such as Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known professionally as D’banj, Tania Omotayo, reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, Arese Ugwu, Idia Aisien, Anna Banner, and Osas Ighodaro amongst others; and treated guests to a night of luxury and glamour with a focus on why dual citizenship guarantees global access.

Speaking on the first anniversary of RIF Trust in Nigeria, Muasher said: :"We are very excited to have been present in this region for a year now. The RIF Trust brand is all about delivering S M I L E i.e. safety, mobility, investment opportunities, lifestyle, employment, and education across the world and we pride ourselves on being one of the leading firms delivering such services through our citizenship and residency by investment programme options.

Over the years, RIF Trust has set itself apart from competitors by prioritising social impact. As a corporate social responsible organisation, RIF Trust decided to sponsor the education of ten (10) children from The Special Foundation for one million, five hundred thousand Naira (N1,500,000.00), recognise Madam Aisha Babangida from The Better Life Programme for the African Rural Woman for her organisations’ outstanding social impact in Nigeria and recognise RIF Trust’s Board Members who are all outstanding members of the community.

In recognition of the laudable contributions and impact to Saint Lucia through its citizenship and residency by investment programme, Lorne Theophilus, chairman, Citizenship by Investment Board — Saint Lucia on behalf of Dr Ernest Hilaire, deputy prime Minister of Saint Lucia and minister of tourism, investment, creative industries, culture and information presented an Award of Excellence to RIF Trust, which was received by Assraoui.

RIF Trust, whilst preserving connections to home countries, avail individuals and businesses visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare options, and greater security through its second citizenship and residency by investment programmes and has successfully assisted over 2,500 clients and their families around the world in securing this.

In delivering top-notch services around the world, RIF Trust’s government advisory team works closely with governments to create or develop a wide range of investment migration programmes for clients.

Connect with RIF Trust on social media @riftrust_ng on Instagram and Twitter. For more information on RIF Trust and the various citizenship and residency by investment options, please visit www.riftrust.com.