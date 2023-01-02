Redington Gulf CEO shares company plans for 2023

From accelerating early adoption of technology to latest trends, there's a lot to expect from the region’s leading technology brand

Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 12:03 PM

Today, new-age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, big data and Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G communications are opening new possibilities and opportunities for tomorrow. Redington Gulf with its innovative strategies and futuristic approach is leading the way in the region.

Viswanath Pallasena, CEO at Redington Gulf shares his views in a candid interview.

What is the role of Redington in the technology industry?

Redington collaborates with global technology brands whose products we use on a daily basis, whether at home or at business. Innovation in tech is happening at a very rapid rate, however rate of adoption has its own pace and rate impeded by several factors. At Redington, we refer to this lag between the introduction of a new technology and its adoption as technology friction. Redington strives to reduce this ‘technology friction’. We take every step in the value chain to help our customers adopt technology more quickly. We have a presence in more than 18 countries across Middle East and Africa where we support adoption of technology through our network of channel partners.

How has the PC market evolved post-pandemic across the Middle East and Africa?

During the pandemic, there was a considerable growth in demand for PCs from home users for their work from home or learn from home requirement. The need for virtual collaboration grew significantly and has stayed that way even post pandemic. This is driving demand for PC’s with conferencing features, enhanced security and superior connectivity.

Where do you see opportunities for the technology industry? How optimistic are you on the growth of PCs in the region?

Technology is a key enabler for both economic development and societal well-being. Technologies like AI, AR, blockchain, cloud, and cyber-security will see a surge in usage as the needs of businesses in the region change. Additionally, we'll observe quicker PC refresh cycles in businesses. On the consumer side, the region's PC gaming community is expanding, which will increase consumer demand for gaming PCs.

Can you tell us more about the 'Be You' accessibility campaign and what inspired it?

The 'Be You' accessibility campaign is in line with our commitment to make technology available for all by reducing technology friction. The campaign aims to show how technology can empower people of determination. We believe that diversity and inclusion are key to driving innovation and fostering a culture of inclusivity and belonging.

What message do you have for Redington MEA's customers and employees as the company looks towards the future?

Technology, innovation, and partnerships are the strengths of Redington. We have adopted a ‘Digital First’ for our business which will help us bring new technologies faster to market and empower our channel partners to service their customers better. At the same time, we are focusing on enhancing the employee experience to establish ourselves as the region's most admired workplace.