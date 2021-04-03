Qualiko wishes well-balanced Ramadan

Qualiko chicken is produced in Ukraine and exported to 88 countries around the world. In the UAE, it is exclusively distributed by MHP Food Trading. The brand wishes its customers a safe and well-balanced holy month of Ramadan this year.

To ensure customers’ health and wellbeing, Qualiko’s chicken feed consists mainly of sunflower protein, which is non-GMO with various health benefits.

The company directly cultivates all consumed grain for animal rearing in state-of-the-art farms of the most fertile European land, totalling over 370, 0000-hectares, so there is full production control ‘from seeds to table’.

“The pandemic has changed consumption habits. Around 87 per cent of UAE’s consumers purchase frozen chicken, offering brands in this category a stronger business opportunity. We cater to families aiming to balance their consuming habits with healthy and inspired home-cooked meals,” Eugene Levterov, general manager of MHP Food Trading, said.

The brand makes a conscious effort to update and enrich its communication that frozen chicken is as good as chilled. Its chicken products are flash frozen right off the line, preserving its best nutrients.

The company is involved in developing a focused range of value-added products based on its healthy and differentiated meat quality. Early in 2021, the group started transforming its business model towards a culinary one and developing new products, services and business channels that are designed to meet the needs of a modern lifestyle. Qualiko plans to come closer to its consumers by offering responsibly sourced quality products for all-around wellbeing.