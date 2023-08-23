QNET: A catalyst for community development and social responsibility

In today's interconnected world, the role of businesses extends beyond profit generation. As society faces diverse challenges, businesses have a crucial responsibility to contribute to the well-being and development of the communities they operate in

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 12:35 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 12:44 PM

As the world marks World Humanitarian Day on August 19, recognising the significance of humanitarian workers and organisations in assisting those in need, QNET, a global lifestyle, and wellness-focused direct-selling company, has emerged as a shining example of a business that prioritises social responsibility and actively promotes community development.

Driven by its core philosophy of RYTHM (Raise Yourself To Help Mankind), QNET is committed to making a positive impact and has implemented various initiatives that embody the essence of corporate social responsibility.

Amidst the numerous crises communities face worldwide, QNET has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to alleviating suffering and rebuilding lives. A recent example of this commitment was observed during the devastating earthquake in the Türkiye-Syria border, which impacted more than ten cities and displaced over three million people. In response to this tragedy, QNET promptly mobilised its resources and activated its global network.

Cem Geyik, the regional general manager of QNET in Turkey, expressed heartfelt empathy, stating: "We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Türkiye during this challenging time and will spare no effort in helping them rebuild their lives."

In the aftermath of the earthquake, QNET employees in Turkey voluntarily participated in ongoing aid projects. Teaming up with World Human Relief (WHR), a renowned humanitarian organisation, QNET worked tirelessly to deliver critical aid to the affected families. The combined efforts of QNET's employees and distributors resulted in the distribution of hundreds of food packages directly to those in need. In Hatay Province, which was heavily impacted by aftershocks, QNET employees collaborated with the Genç Hayat Foundation to provide hot meals and essential goods to over 2000 people. Furthermore, to support the displaced earthquake survivors, QNET extended its assistance by providing 400 disaster relief packages containing essential items such as toiletries and food. The company also donated over 1.2 million Turkish Lira through WHR, ensuring that critical resources reached those most in need.

QNET has extended its support to UNICEF, offering aid to thousands of children and families in Türkiye and Syria. This generous contribution aims to assist UNICEF's teams on the ground in providing crucial humanitarian aid, catering to the urgent needs of some of the most vulnerable children in the world.

Another notable initiative undertaken by QNET is its Ramadan Giving program. During the holy month of Ramadan, QNET extends its support to vulnerable communities in approximately 50 countries. Recognising the heightened need during this period, QNET employees and distributors join forces to provide food, groceries, daily essentials, medicines, and more to those most in need. Some highlights from QNET's 2023 Ramadan outreach include:

Organising a Ramadan fest for 150 labourers at the Ajman in the UAE labour camp and joined forces with the Misr El Kheir Foundation to provide 1000 iftar meals to underprivileged communities in Cairo, Egypt.

Donating gift vouchers to the children of Association Al Amal, a non-profit organisation supporting autistic and disabled children in Morocco. These gift vouchers allowed them to purchase clothes and celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

Gifting food kits to ensure the children from the Cherubs Foundation International and Compassion Is Love Home in Ghana have nutritious meals.

Donating essential items and organising meals for 50 children from Bab-Es-Salam, an orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria.

Providing school supply kits for 120 children from underprivileged backgrounds at Sekolah Darurat Kartini in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Donating to the '1 Billion Meals' project in the UAE, initiated by the UAE government to feed one billion disadvantaged and low-income families in 30 countries.

In addition to these initiatives, QNET's social impact arm, the RYTHM Foundation, collaborates closely with local partners and community organisations in various countries to address specific needs and challenges vulnerable individuals and families face. The foundation's projects focus on women and youth empowerment, inclusive education for vulnerable and disabled populations, and environmental causes.

For instance, in India, the foundation has implemented several projects supporting women from rural communities to become financially independent. In Tanzania, the foundation's efforts have helped bring clean water access to the Iringa region. In Indonesia and Thailand, the programme explores using sports as a key tool to educate and empower youth.

Through its dedication and proactive approach, QNET has become a catalyst for positive change in the regions where it operates, leaving an indelible mark on countless lives. As QNET continues to champion the cause of community development and social responsibility, its unwavering dedication serves as an inspiration to businesses worldwide.

QNET has demonstrated that businesses have the power to transform lives positively. By taking proactive steps and working hand-in-hand with local partners, QNET has become a symbol of hope, showcasing how companies can be powerful catalysts for change, bringing light to the darkest corners of society.

To learn more about QNET's transformative impact on communities in need worldwide, visit www.qbuzz.qnet.net/category/rythm.