Prime View Properties opens its doors in Dubai

The three shareholders of Prime View — Dhruvshri Rankawat, a homemaker, Richa Gupta, chartered accountant, and Janisha Rawka, company secretary appreciate the support of their partners.

Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 11:40 AM Last updated: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 12:06 PM

Prime View Properties LLC, a real estate brokerage firm was inaugurated on December 20 in Business Bay by chief guest Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group; CA Dinesh Kothari, founder and chairman of Delhi Private School (DPS), and Devendra Vishnoi, president at All India Vishnoi Maha Sabha.

The three shareholders of Prime View — Dhruvshri Rankawat, a homemaker, Richa Gupta, chartered accountant, and Janisha Rawka, company secretary appreciate the support of their partners. Himanshu Jain, general manager at Prime View will ensure excellent customer service and deliverables while maintaining integrity, professional ethics and standards.

Sajan reiterated that the opening of Prime View Properties was an opportunistic decision as the real estate market in the UAE is set to increase further in 2023. Furthermore, Kothari also praised the determination of all three female founders of the company for taking this step into the real estate industry.