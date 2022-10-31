Premium Jewellery Expo 2022 to showcase finest jewellery and gems

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 5:13 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 5:15 PM

The gem and jewellery sector is growing significantly with more companies planning to expand their presence in the Middle East market and get involved in business opportunities. Dubai-based event organiser, HQMENA is happy to announce the premier edition of the largest gem and jewellery industry gathering — Premium Jewellery expo Dubai 2022. It is a jewellery exhibition and seminar featuring more than 100+ jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, machinery, and technology providers and expecting over 6,000 visitors. The three days event will bring together a wide network of gem and jewellery professionals and consumers from across the globe.

Premium Jewellery Expo 2022 is premiering on November 01 at 11.30 am. The inaugural ceremony will take place in the presence of C A Pawan Kumar, managing director and CEO of Suntech Business Solutions, along with industry leaders delivering their cognizance, featured exhibitors comprising Oplotka, KP Sanghvi, Hybrid solutions, KVCF (The stone of Great Faith), House of Chatterjee, Riddhi Corporations, Blue diamond gems, and jewellery, Hady International, Yangon lucky jewellery, Reem & Ellish, Navid Jewellery, Sabarian Jewellery, Miracle Empire, Laam & Co, Lulia Jewellery, Anfa Gems & Jewellery DMCC are set to exhibit their products and services to the visitors at the Expo, happening at Festival City Arena, Dubai

The premium jewellery expo will be featuring the stone of great faith from KVCF. The brand is going to display the largest sapphire stone in the world for the first time in the history of gem and jewellery exhibitions across the globe. The blue sapphire stone is 2570 carats weighing 511.50 gm. which will be open for sale at our premium jewellery expo. The show will display the largest emerald and masjid-e-nawabi dome followed by technical seminars from the leading industry speakers.

The three days Premium jewellery expos will include 50+ Exhibitors from across the globe.

Free Registrations are now open at jewelleryexpo.com/ for the largest Jewellery Expo 2022 event to be held on November 01-03, timings 11.30 am – 9 pm at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City.