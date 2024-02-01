Pioneering excellence: Al Taie Centre for Laparoscopic and Obesity Surgery

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 12:41 PM

In the ever-evolving field of medical science, the Al Taie Centre for Laparoscopic and Obesity Surgery stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence. Established in 2003, the centre holds the distinction of being the first specialised bariatric centre in the UAE. Led by the renowned Dr Abdulsalam Al Taie, a seasoned consultant general, Bariatric, and laparoscopic surgeon with an impressive 35-year track record, the centre has been at the forefront of groundbreaking surgical procedures.

Follow us on







Dr Al Taie's commitment to advancing medical practices is evident in the centre's groundbreaking achievements. In 2003, he performed the first Gastric Bypass in the UAE, setting a milestone in the country's medical history. Additionally, Dr Al Taie pioneered the first gastric sleeve surgery and gastric bypass surgery in the same year, showcasing the centre's dedication to advanced surgical techniques.

Dr Al Taie and his team organised the first obesity conference in Abu Dhabi in 2006, Since 2003, Dr Al Taie has been the leading Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon in the UAE, performing groundbreaking procedures such as the first Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy. The centre has collectively completed over 50,000 laparoscopic procedures, highlighting their expertise and commitment to patient care.

Al Taie Centre offers a wide scope of services, ranging from Laparoscopic operations and general surgeries to obesity-related procedures. These include laparoscopic gastric bypass, laparoscopic mini bypass, laparoscopic omega loop, and various other weight-loss surgeries. The centre also provides revisional weight-loss surgeries and the reversal of bypass to normal anatomy. With a rich history of achievements, groundbreaking surgeries, and a commitment to advancing medical knowledge, the centre stands as a testament to excellence in healthcare in the UAE.