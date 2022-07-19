Paus: an all-encompassing wellness space

Indian Consul General to Dubai and Northern Emirates Dr. Aman Puri receiving a copy of the New York Times best-selling book, “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds,” from Huma Abedin, a former White House staff and author of the book at Paus Dubai.

Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 5:14 PM

Paus, a new-age wellness and lifestyle facility in Umm Suqeim, has been designed by two Dubai-based sisters “to start a slowdown movement in a hurry-up society”.

As a café plus community space where one can take a break from everyday life, Paus offers coffee and wellness classes under one roof. Launched by two UAE-born sisters, Sophiya and Sarah Faizal, the innovative community space has made its mark within months of inception as the destination of choice for those seeking wellness and relaxation.

Born and raised in Dubai, Sophiya and Sarah are of Indian heritage. They are the daughters of Faizal Kottikollon, founder and chairman of Kef Holdings headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

According to Sophiya, Paus has been conceived to offer the digital-age generation an all-encompassing wellness and relaxation platform instead of focusing on any one aspect of well-being.

“When we say Paus; we don’t just mean be still. We mean to make space that allows you to flow and be yourself. Be in the pursuit to find rest in play. Good food, coffee, talks, workshops, movement studio, meditation room, and treatments,” explains Sophiya.

Last week, the wellness cafe hosted a celebrity visitor from the US, Huma Abedin, a former White House staffer and the New York Times best-selling author of “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds.”

Abedin, who has spent her entire career in public service and national politics, beginning as an intern in First Lady Hillary Clinton’s office in 1996 and later as Travelling Chief of Staff for Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, was briefed on the unique features of the facility.

Paus houses a coffee shop, a community co-working space, and numerous rooms for movement classes and healing treatments, such as Pilates, barre, yoga, meditation, breath work, sound healing, reiki, and cupping therapy.