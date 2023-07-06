Pathways to Influence: Dr Bu Abdullah's inspiring trip to Nepal

By Vaishali Sanjay Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 4:31 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 4:34 PM

Dr Bu Abdullah, a prominent figure in his own right, recently embarked on a memorable trip to Nepal, where he had the opportunity to meet and interact with various notable personalities from the realms of cinema, politics, and diplomacy. During the visit, he was able to forge connections and share enriching experiences with influential individuals who have made significant contributions to Nepali society.

One of the highlights of Dr Bu Abdullah's trip was his meeting with Bhuwan KC, a multifaceted Nepali actor, director, producer, singer, and politician. Bhuwan, who began his career as a childhood artist on Radio Nepal, rose to prominence as one of the most commercially successful actors in Nepali cinema during the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. Their encounter allowed them to exchange insights and perspectives on the entertainment industry, fostering a deeper understanding of the cultural ties between their respective countries.

Another unforgettable meeting for Dr Bu Abdullah took place with the Nepali superstar Rajesh Hamal, affectionately known as the 'Maha Nayak' of the Nepalese film industry. Hamal, revered as one of the most influential actors in the history of Nepalese cinema, has enjoyed immense popularity and acclaim throughout his career. Dr Bu Abdullah found him to be a humble and charismatic individual, and their discussion undoubtedly left a lasting impression.

In addition to his encounters with esteemed figures from the entertainment world, Dr Bu Abdullah also had the privilege of meeting several esteemed politicians and diplomats during his stay in Nepal. He had the honour of interacting with Hira Chandara KC, the minister of state of health and population, and Metmani Chaudhary, the urban development minister.

Moreover, he had the privilege of meeting Jeevan Ram Shrestha, the new tourism minister of Nepal, during his visit. This encounter allowed them to discuss the importance of tourism in promoting cultural exchange. Their meeting emphasised the shared commitment to further enhancing tourism cooperation for mutual benefit.

Lastly, he was honoured to meet the esteemed Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda), the former Prime Minister of Nepal. Their discussion covered a wide range of topics, including regional cooperation, economic development, and social progress. Dr Bu Abdullah expressed his admiration for his leadership and his dedication to serving the people of Nepal.

Dr Bu Abdullah's visit to Nepal proved to be an extraordinary experience, filled with enriching encounters and meaningful exchanges. His trip served as a testament to the enduring bonds between the UAE and Nepal, paving the way for greater collaboration and mutual respect between the two nations.

Vaishali Sanjay is a co-founder and editor at MICE Experts FZE.