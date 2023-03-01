Partnership of the future: Bluemina and CIP Saint Lucia join forces

Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 11:58 AM Last updated: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 12:00 PM

The Citizenship by Investment industry has become increasingly popular in recent years, with more and more investors seeking to obtain a powerful second passport and citizenship. Khaleej Times is excited to announce an exclusive live webinar on March 2nd at 5:00 pm Dubai time, featuring two prominent figures in the CBI industry, Bashar Daoud, CEO of Bluemina Citizenship and Residency, and Mc Claude Emmanuel, CEO of Saint Lucia, citizenship by investment Unit.

This webinar is a must-attend event as it promises to be a game-changer for the industry, as a groundbreaking announcement will be made that is sure to shape the future of the citizenship-by-investment industry. The buzz surrounding this online event is palpable, and for a good reason.

A significant shift in the industry

The speakers are industry leaders and experts with a wealth of knowledge and experience that they will share with the attendees. Daoud with nearly 20 years of executive management experience, is a respected figure in the citizenship and permanent residency industry, and his expertise is unmatched. Emmanuel is responsible for managing the Citizenship by Investment programme of Saint Lucia, has extensive knowledge and experience in the field of second passports and citizenship. Together, they will be discussing their new partnership and what it means for the future of the St Lucia citizenship by investment programme in the MENA region and globally. This announcement will be a breakthrough and will cause a significant shift in industry standards.

St Lucia citizenship by investment programme

The Saint Lucia citizenship by investment (CBI) programme is one of the most sought-after programmes in the industry. By attending this webinar, you will gain crucial insights about the CBI programme, providing you with the vital resources and information required to make decisions regarding your citizenship status. This webinar will provide you with valuable knowledge about the Saint Lucia CBI programme and its benefits, enabling you to maximise your wealth and assets.

For investors seeking to acquire a second passport and citizenship via investment, the collaboration between Bluemina and St Lucia Citizenship by Investment Unit presents an unprecedented opportunity that will transform the sector. The partnership between Bluemina and St Lucia Citizenship by Investment Unit will revolutionise the industry, offering individuals and families enhanced global mobility, financial stability, and access to top-tier education and healthcare establishments, all of which are essential in today's world.

How to Register?

The webinar is set to be an exciting and informative occasion, offering participants a unique opportunity to learn from two renowned experts in the realm of second passports and dual citizenship in the investment industry. By registering for the webinar, you will obtain exclusive knowledge about the St Lucia citizenship by investment programme and the numerous benefits of becoming a global citizen. This webinar is an exceptional opportunity to gain valuable insights and take a significant step towards acquiring a second passport through investment.

In conclusion, Khaleej Times' upcoming live webinar, featuring Daoud and Emmanuel, presents an exclusive opportunity for individuals interested in obtaining a powerful second passport and citizenship through investment. Don't miss out on this chance and register now to secure your spot. Be among the first to hear the exciting news that will shape the industry for years to come