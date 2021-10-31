Pakistan’s biggest property Expo to be showcased in Dubai

The Expo is taking place from November 3 to 5 in Dubai’s Festival Arena, Festival City

Pakistan’s Star Marketing Pvt Ltd — one of the most renowned marketing groups and Dubai’s Jannat Group are collaborating to present Pakistan’s biggest property Expo in Dubai. This will be a grand event showcasing Pakistan’s finest properties at an international level.

The Expo is taking place from November 3 to 5 in Dubai’s Festival Arena, Festival City, which will showcase a wide array of properties to invest in Pakistan. Star Property Show aims to reach out to Pakistani expats to help them make right investments in their hometowns by showcasing best properties at cost-effective prices.

The property show is going to be a grand affair, with most prominent real estate companies from Pakistan displaying residential and commercial properties from all major cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, etc. This show will also witness the presence of famous personalities like Shahid Afridi, Aima Baig, Gul Panra, Abrar-ul-Haq and several other film and sports stars.

The participants at the property show will present the best investment sites across major cities of Pakistan, with various options to choose. Properties showcase would include options like small apartments, flats, bungalows, offices, penthouses and more ranging in different budgets from small to big investments.

Organisers of the event are optimistic about the show and are expecting a huge footfall of thousands of visitors from all over the UAE including Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and other emirates.

The show is open to all and offers a free entry. All arrangements for the event have been made in line with the guidelines and protocols stated by the UAE government to ensure a safe, secure and successful event.