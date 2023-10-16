Pak businessmen urged to explore JV opportunities

By staff report Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 3:11 PM

Pakistani businessmen should explore joint ventures in the UAE and GCC region to boost exports of the country, says a top diplomat.

Addressing the Pakistan-UAE Business Achiever Awards 2023 in Ajman, Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said Pakistani businessmen should also promote and encourage investment in manufacturing activities to increase industrial exports to the region.

The ambassador hailed the contribution of Pakistani business community in the UAE towards the national economy and presented awards to outstanding Pakistani businessmen from various fields.

Haji Nasrullah of Rulex Lubricants; Mustafa Hemani, CEO of Hemani Group; Dr Noor Ul Sabah of Chai Shai Cafe & Restaurant; Shabbir Merchant, CEO of Champion Neon; Yasir Ali Rajput of United Group; Abdul Majeed Mughal, chairman of Bin Saifan Group; Haji Muhammad Yaseen, chairman of Pakistan Supermarket and Al Nawab Restaurant; Aamir Ali Advocate, Muhammad Abdullah Yusuf of Al Hammadi Legal Consultant; Zamarud Khan Buneri, GM, AVT Channels; Syed Asif Zaman Ahmad of Alagbari Chartered Accounts; Engineer Zubair Khan, CEO, Samara Group; Naveed Ahmed, CEO, Superfix Group; Haji Mir Hassan, chairman, Pakistan Cargo; Chaudhry Khalid Hussain, President, Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah, and other leading businessmen received the awards at an impressive ceremony.

The ambassador commended the ceremony for recognising and appreciating the contributions of these businesspersons. He emphasised the importance of increasing Pakistan’s exports to strengthen its economy. He took pride in the recognition of Pakistani products in e-commerce.

Tirmizi also expressed his pleasure in seeing a large number of Pakistani businessmen at the awards ceremony and hoped that similar events would be held in the future, inviting business personalities from Pakistan, the UAE, and other countries.

The ambassador also praised Pardes News for hosting this prestigious event and congratulated its Editor Kashan Tamseel Hashmi for organising a successful award show.

Iftikhar Hamdani, General Manager of Bahi Ajman, delivered the welcome speech, highlighting the significant role of the Pakistani community in the UAE’s development and the historic nature of this event.

The awards ceremony featured artistic performances and a cake-cutting ceremony with the Ambassador of Pakistan and the award recipients.

The event, which was hosted by the renowned journalist Hafiz Zahid Ali and Yasmeen Khan, also attended by numerous political, diplomatic and private sector officials.