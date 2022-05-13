Padra Medical Centre hosts Iftar party

Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 10:49 AM

Padra Medical Centre recently held an Iftar party which was attended by dignitaries, media professionals and clients of the clinic, at the Moment Ramadan Tent at Dubai Festival Mall. The medical centre offers solutions for hair fall or baldness such as hair transplant for men and women.

Hadi Fakhrai, general manager, Padra Medical Centre, said: "In 2017, when we launched the Dubai Padra Clinic Centre, which is affiliated with the Fakhrai Clinics Group, we dreamed of a journey of a thousand miles. And we had to start from the first mile, and then, year after year, we have been going mile after mile for Padra Clinic to achieve continued success."

"Today, we have clients from more than 30 different countries around the world and we have done more than 5000 hair transplants from Dubai Medical Centre. Today we are doing 1,000 hair transplants per month with a fully trained medical team on the latest hair transplant techniques. We also have plans to expand in Europe and America and open a branch in Qatar," Fakhrai added.

"We have a great legacy built on a simple promise — our total commitment to providing the best quality and the best customer experience. In the past few years, we have been able to achieve our goal by recording great levels of customer satisfaction and excellent quality of work. We are fully concerned with them and their needs, and we promise our clients to be the best in the business and always put a smile on their faces," he concluded.