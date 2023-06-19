Ourshopee.com 'Panthers' clinch runner-up position at Inaugural World Padel League 2023 tournament in Dubai

Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 10:30 AM

When the players walked in at the start of the inaugural World Padel League final, the background music that played was the Mission Impossible theme, which signified the contest expected between Jaguars and Panthers on June 11 at Coca-Cola Arena. It was a mission impossible for Jaguars at the start on June 10, when they turned the tables on Panthers and then continued to be on a mission right from the start in the final. Sanyo Gutierrez and Carolina Navarro gave Jaguars the winning start when they eased to a 6-3 win over Panthers’ Alex Ruiz and Bea Gonzalez in the opening set.

In an exhilarating display of skill and teamwork, Dr Shanith Mangalat's esteemed team, the 'Panthers', secured an impressive runner-up position at the prestigious World Padel League 2023 tournament held in Dubai. The Panthers' outstanding performance garnered them a well-deserved prize money of Dh275,000. The champions team Jaguars received prize money of Dh550,000.

The World Padel League, organised by the renowned team responsible for the highly successful World Tennis League held in December 2022, is set to elevate Dubai's stature as a global sporting destination. In association with print partner Gulf News and radio partner Channel 4 Network, the league received tremendous support from Emirates NBD.

The tournament showcased a formidable lineup of 28 of the world's top Padel stars, who competed fiercely representing four franchise teams: Jaguars, Panthers, Tigers, and Cheetahs. This incredible sporting extravaganza was made possible through a collaborative partnership between the Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Led by the visionary ownership and clear strategy, the Panthers team exhibited exceptional talent and resilience throughout the tournament. The team's roster comprised esteemed players such as Arturo Coello, Lucia Sainz, Aranzazu Osoro, Alejandro Ruiz Granados, BEA Gonzales, Javi Garrido, and Fares Al Janahi, with the guidance of coach Marcela Ferrari.

Dr Mangalat expressed his pride and appreciation for the Panthers' extraordinary achievement. He stated: "I am thrilled with the outstanding performance displayed by the Panthers team in the World Padel League. Their unwavering determination, exceptional skill, and teamwork were truly commendable. We are honoured to have been a part of this prestigious tournament and look forward to further contributing to the growth and development of Padel in the future."

The World Padel League not only captivated global audiences but also showcased Dubai's dedication to promoting sports and fostering international collaboration. With its world-class facilities, unparalleled hospitality, and commitment to excellence, Dubai continues to solidify its position as a leading sporting destination.