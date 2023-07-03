Obtain your globally recognised qualifications without study

Back in time: Kevin Pietersen talks about some top Ashes moments and his victories in a game of picture association
Qualifications Australia (QA) facilitates the award of Australian qualification based only on your work experience and skillset.
Qualifications Australia ensures that you obtain a qualification that is accredited with the Australian Qualification Framework (the AQF), which is a national policy for regulated qualifications in Australia. AQF accredited qualifications are globally recognised and can be used for career enhancement as well as migration purposes to any country globally.
The qualifications we can offer range from AQF Certificate level 2 up to level 8, which is a graduate diploma level (bachelor with honours). The right qualification opens doors to new opportunities and career advancements. You can choose from 74 different qualifications in 14 different categories.
|Business Management
|Information Technology
|Engineering
|Travel and Tourism
|Event Management
|Hospitality Management
|Commercial Cookery
|Beauty and Nails
|Hair and Salon Management
|Automotive
|Logistics
|Media
|Accounting and Bookkeeping
There is only one requirement to be eligible to apply for a globally recognised qualification –
Success story
Our client Jayson planned to migrate to Australia. He received a negative outcome from one of the skills assessing bodies ‘Vetassess’ because his qualification was assessed below the required educational level of an AQF Diploma and did not meet the specific requirements of the nominated occupation.
However, after successfully completing the diploma of leadership and management via Qualifications Australia, he was able to reapply for his skill assessment with a positive outcome and he was granted a 491 — skilled work regional (provisional) visa.
Through our team of qualification specialists with a comprehensive understanding of the Australian education system and sector, with backgrounds in business, education, and law, we have witnessed remarkable success stories like Jayson’s and many others who transformed their lives and excelled in their chosen fields with Qualifications Australia.
Get an Australian qualification that fits your profession, work experience and skillset, and boost your career with Qualifications Australia.
Visit our website: https://qualificationsau.com or email: info@qualificationsau.com
