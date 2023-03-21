nybl CEO participates in Dubai AI Advancement event

Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 5:02 PM

Noor Alnahhas, CEO at nybl spoke at a panel discussion convened to mark the release of a Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) report entitled Advancing Artificial Intelligence Impact in Dubai.

Alnahhas spoke alongside Younus Al Nasser, assistant director general of Digital Dubai, and CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment, and Khaled El Shabrawy, government – industry lead | public sector – Microsoft, in a panel discussion moderated by Fadi Salem, director of policy research at MBRSG.

Alnahhas was asked to provide his insights on the challenges facing SMEs and start-ups working in the AI and digital economy domains, the maturity of Arabic large-language and generative AI models, productive partnerships in the AI sector, and lessons for others looking to create thriving AI start-ups.

Alnahhas said: “I was proud to participate in this important panel discussion around deepening the conversations on how we can continue creating meaningful partnerships that will enable exponential growth in this exciting AI economy – especially those that can be achieved through public-private partnerships. As an AI startup, nybl has learned many useful lessons and identified multiple opportunities, as we recognise more and more, that the power and potential of AI is as an enabler of good for multiple sectors and industries throughout the UAE."

The attention of policy and decision-makers worldwide is focused on the rapidly developing potential of AI and digital economies to turn underutilised data into actionable intelligence and stimulate growth and development in a wide range of sectors and industries.

The MBRSG report subtitled 'Future Directions Towards Strengthening the Digital Economy' was produced in collaboration with Digital Dubai and Microsoft and offers a comprehensive analysis of the core enablers of digital economies.

The report and panel discussion identified opportunities and challenges for the future of Dubai's digital economy, with a particular focus on AI as a key driver, in an effort to position the UAE as a global digital and AI leader.