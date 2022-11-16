NTA to release CUET 2023 details

The NTA (National Testing Agency) is expected to release CUET (Common University Entrance Exam) 2023 notifications soon on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can check the notification through online mode on the official website.
The CUET 2023 application form will be released by the authority after the release of notification. Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria before applying for the application form. CUET is a national level entrance exam conducted by NTA. It is conducted for providing admission into various UG and PG programmes in central Universities under the Ministry of Education (MoE).
Candidates who will be successfully registered for CUET 2023 will be allowed to participate in the entrance exam. The CUET 2023 exam dates will be announced soon on the official website. Here are some more details:
CUET 2023 application fee:
The application fee for CUET 2023 will be submitted through online mode using debit card/ credit card, and net banking. Fee once paid will not be refunded. The application fee varies according to the category of candidates.
Here are some steps provided to fill the application form below:
CUET 2023 admit card
The admit card for CUET 2023 will be release for the registered candidates after the closing the application window. Candidates will be able to download the admit card with the help of their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.
They are also advised to keep the hard copy of the CUET 2023 admit card along with the valid photo id as authority will not allow the candidate to sit in the examination hall.
Candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website of NTA for more latest updates related to CUET 2023.
