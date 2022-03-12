Mother’s Day celebrated by Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:29 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:49 PM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds launches an exclusive jewellery collection for Mother’s Day. Arab Mother’s Day is celebrated on March 21 every year to mark the unconditional bond of motherhood, with the exquisite collection from Malabar Gold and Diamonds rooted in the concept of ‘My mom, the jewel of my life’.

The brand has launched a collection of diamond, 21K and 18K gold jewellery. It has also launched pendants in diamond and 18K gold jewellery, designed for the occasion. The brand has crafted ‘Ummi’ pendants. The collection features a mother of pearl, colourful stones and heart-shaped designs to its collection of jewellery from Italy, Singapore, Turkey, Bahrain, India, etc.

Every diamond jewellery from Malabar Gold and Diamonds comes with the Malabar promise, including IGI and GIA certified diamonds, ensuring a 28-point quality check of global standards, best exchange value, buyback guarantee and assured lifetime maintenance. It has also launched stand-alone stores exclusively for local customers of the respective regions in which it operates.

The exquisite collection from Malabar Gold and Diamonds will be available across all stores and MGD - Lifestyle Jewellery outlets in the GCC at affordable prices.