Most magical time of the year is here at Winter Garden, Al Habtoor City

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 5:26 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 5:28 PM

The Winter Garden makes its grand return to Al Habtoor City on November 1, featuring a variety of street food kiosks, fun attractions, and live entertainment. Not to forget, the most awaited time of the year — with the return of the Christmas tree lighting ceremony as the Winter Garden wears its festive décor for December. Youngsters can play around in the kid’s play area presented by Extreme Excite, while parents indulge in the 50+ food kiosks around the Winter Garden, shop at the pop-up shops and play a few games of pool. Guests are welcome to get into the festive spirit by participating in an impressive range of pop-up shops and food kiosks, combined with a unique lineup of children’s activities and attractions, such as saying hello to Santa every day in December, and more. Winter Garden has several jolly activities for the whole family to enjoy. The garden will be open from November 1 to December 31, daily from 4 pm to 12 am.

For more information, visit Instagram @wintergardendubai.