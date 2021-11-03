Mohalla set to sizzle your tastebuds

Curb the hunger with an authentic Indian menu of Mohalla restaurant that will satiate your soul and tastebuds

Mohalla, an award winning Indian restaurant located in Dubai Design District, is an intimate and soulful experience with Indian street food and comfort food from all corners of India. Mohalla’s mission is to share the culture and spirit of India.

Mohalla is ingrained with authentic Indian flavours, vibrant colours and enhanced with a signature attention to detail, eclectic crockery and rhythmic music. A reference to my neighborhood or my community, Mohalla, was conceived as an ode to the community neighborhoods of India. Mohalla offers experiences of unexplored food from rural places of India to educate not only residents from the expatriate population but also the Indians about the lost cuisines and rich culinary culture of India.

To celebrate the UAE’s glorious winter months, there’s ample al fresco seating on wooden benches and chairs with patterned cushions surrounded by fresh plants. Inside, there are Scandinavian-style wooden tables, high backed wooden weaved chairs mixed with squashy fabric benches underneath a huge wall art mural of India’s bustling market streets crafted by Indian artists from the UAE.

Mohalla also provides extensive catering options for groups and gatherings such as Raan Biryani which comes in its own keep sake sustainable, re-usable crockery as well in pretty instagrammable boxes which will surely impress your loved ones and your VIP guests.

Some of their signature dishes include:

Signature dish, Raj Kachori— A spicy chaat bowl made of semolina and filled with a variety of condiments including, potato, pomegranate, dal crisps, nylon sev with a trio of chutneys

Calcutta Kathi chicken roll — An Indian wrap filled with egg, chicken, vinegar onions accompanied by mint chutney.

Kuzhi Paniyaram — Rice and black lentil batter cooked in a mould filled with prawns and served with tomato chutney.

Crispy dosa — Comes with three different dips.

Recently, Mohalla has introduced its new chicken wings concept ‘Cluckind’ which means indian wings just in time to enjoy the T20 matches and the festive season. Award-winning head chef Adwait Anantwar has crafted three flavours of wings—tamarind, Madras curry and mind cl’uck wings.

Mohalla is also set to open 10 new locations in Saudi starting with Riyadh this month.