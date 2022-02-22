Mizu Dubai celebrates ten years

Serving the best authentic Japanese delicacies since 2012, Mizu has become one of the most successful and top-rated Japanese restaurants in Dubai

Embodied in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Mizu takes you on a culinary journey. The restaurant takes great pride and satisfaction in continuously delivering an exquisite dining experience of authentic Japanese dishes to all. Mizu serves everything from contemporary, hearty teppanyaki and colourful curry to a simple miso soup and tender sushi. The volcano roll and the hot lava roll are the crowd pleasers. Each meal is perfectly curated by great chefs, that allows you to experience the real taste of Japan.

Celebrating their 10th anniversary on January 25, Mizu looks back on when it started out and has now become one of the top Japanese restaurants. In a place like Dubai, with numerous other cuisines and restaurants easily available, Mizu moves away from conventional standards and curates quintessentially delectable and exquisite dishes for every special occasion. With Valentine’s Day being a recent event, the chefs from Mizu plated delicious sushi’s that aesthetically represented the celebration while at the same time remained true to its Japanese roots and taste. The sushi was a combination of rice, tuna, hamachi, and red bell peppers served with a special sauce.

Mizu also offers home delivery from various delivery platforms such as Deliveroo, Careem, Talabat and Zomato. As a part of their growth strategy this year, they look to expand to other locations as well.

The Mizu experience is a tribute for those magic moments in life you are eager to share with family and friends. To relish authentic Japanese food, experience the great service and enjoy an atmosphere like no other only at Mizu Dubai.