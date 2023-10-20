Middle East Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle Awards 2023: A decade of excellence by Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli & Aiwa Events

A decade of MEBFLA signifies 10 years of recognising exceptional talent, pioneering spirits, and relentless creativity. The awards continue to spotlight the finest in fashion design, beauty innovation, lifestyle, and sustainable elegance.

A milestone that glimmers like a rare gem, the Middle East Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle Awards 2023 (MEBFLA) celebrates its extraordinary journey of a decade. Over the past 10 years, MEBFLA has been the unwavering beacon of elegance, innovation, and inspiration in the Middle East's fashion and beauty universe.

"We are jubilant to commemorate a decade of elegance and excellence with the Middle East Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle Awards 2023. This milestone is a testament to the enduring spirit of innovation and creativity that defines our region's fashion, lifestyle and beauty ethos," enthused Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli, founder at MEBFLA.

“It's a tribute to the visionaries and trailblazers who continue to inspire and elevate. it forges connections, cements bonds, and lights the way for future collaborations within the fashion and beauty brethren," by Dr Navana Kundu, co-founder at MEBFLA.

The stars of the fashion, lifestyle and beauty cosmos aligned once more, a celestial congregation of luminaries, leaders and visionaries.

VIP guests presenting the awards were Frank Delisi, Group SVP Operations, NMC Healthcare; Dr Nidal Abou Zaki, MD Orient Planet Group, Secretary General Lebanese Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates; Shafaat Hashmi – Chairman of Stalliongates Investment; Dr Pegah Dehdari – Global Aesthetic Expert; and Dr Sameera Al Obeidli – Director NMC Healthcare, Neurodevelopmental Disabilities.

Ahmed Al Hosani, a rising Emirati international vocalist, was honoured with the prestigious Middle East Beauty Fashion & Lifestyle Award 2023 — Best Singer. At the audience's special request, he captivated them with his enchanting vocal performance.

Sustainability, a timeless commitment to the planet, finds its resonance in MEBFLA 2023. The Live Official Launch of Banda Bags – an ethical and sustainable fashion brand by Brianna Raich celebrated style with eco-responsibility, forging a new path for fashion and beauty. Kavitha Srinivasan presented and received the Official Launch Award on behalf.

In the beauty realm, awards were given to those who have sculpted the beauty landscape with groundbreaking products and paradigms.

> Dr Basem Al Halabi – Dr. B Clinic – Outstanding Business Leader Aesthetic Clinic Award

> Corpoderm Healthcare & Beauty – Excellence in Aesthetic Technology Award

> Naturally Number One – Outstanding Organic & Natural Beauty Brand Award

BGS Media pioneering next-gen media solutions was officially launched at the event marking a transformative era in the media industry.

In Fashion & Lifestyles segments, some of the outstanding awardees are as follows:

> Bettina’s Closet – Outstanding Fashion Boutique

> Kimberly Golld – Outstanding Intimate wear Brand Award

> Maysoon Hage – Outstanding Business Leader Interior Designing & Home Décor Award

> Spinworx – Maan Kaassamani – Outstanding Leader Experiential Marketing & Communication Award

> Engineer Danaz Al Snih – Excellence in Interior Designing & Home Décor Award

> Dayana Manrique – Miss Face of Humanity, Miss Chile 2023 – Top Model Pride of Chile

> Rimma Badoun – Top Model – Pride of Ukraine

> Viegas Tailoring – Dr. Sheryl Viegas – Outstanding Tailoring Services

> Nazli Ersen flew down from the US and received the esteemed Outstanding Education Leader in Wellness Award

MEBFLA's journey wouldn't be complete without honouring the future. The "Live UAE Makeup Championship" awards honoured the Top 4 makeup artists of the country. The title was won by outstanding talent Temawii followed by second place — Sumaira Shahzad, third place – Iqra Hussain, fourth place – Maniskka Rangnani. The celebrity makeup jury were internationally renowned Abeeha Mamoon and Lena Sailian.

MEBFLA 2023 transcends accolades. Attendees basked in the camaraderie of industry luminaries, influencers, and connoisseurs, as we lay the foundation for the next chapter of innovation and elegance.

