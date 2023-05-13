MGD launches world’s biggest jewellery destination ‘The Artistry Store’

Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 3:40 PM Last updated: Sat 13 May 2023, 4:07 PM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds (MGD) has launched the world’s biggest jewellery destination in the Kozhikode district of Kerala, India. The Artistry store, which is being set up as a new global destination for gold and diamonds jewellery shopping, is incidentally being set up at the same place where Malabar Group originated three decades ago.

Covering an area of 1,10,000 sqft with five floors for shopping and three for parking, the Artistry Store will be the world’s biggest jewellery showroom, offering a differentiated shopping experience and innovative bouquet of services to the customers. It has a dedicated wedding arena exclusively for the selection of ornaments for brides. A bespoke suite will enable the customers to design jewellery of their choice with the assistance of expert designers and craftsmen. A privilege lounge with personalised services is another feature of the showroom, to be run by a set of specially trained staff.

O Asher, managing director — indian operations, MGD, said: “The artistry store here gives an indication of how we want to move ahead in the coming years. We aim to give a completely different experience to the customers, providing them information on design development and manufacturing. This is one of the crucial results of our continued and sustained research and development on how to elevate the shopping experience. The trust from the customers and our commitment to give back the best to them made this brand the most favourite of the people.”

More than being a sales point, it has been conceived to be a jewellery tourist destination where the customer gets to know the depth, diversity and styles of traditional ornament manufacturing and jewellery craft. There is a special pavilion to showcase the precious and age-old diamonds, jewellery and antiques collected from across the world.