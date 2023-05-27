MGD launches two new showrooms in UAE

The showrooms in the new markets will be launched at Green Street in London, UK; Heartland Town Centre, Mississauga in Canada and Parramatta, Sydney in Australia.

Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 12:45 PM Last updated: Sat 27 May 2023, 1:13 PM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds (MGD) recently inaugurated two new showrooms in the UAE at Mirdif City Centre, Dubai and Al Nahda, Sharjah on May 19. The showroom at Mirdif City Centre was inaugurated by M P Ahammed, chairman at Malabar Group in the presence of Abdul Salam K P, vice chairman of Malabar Group; Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — international operations, MGD; O Asher, managing director – India operations, MGD, Mayankutty C, senior director at Malabar Group; Nishad A K, group executive director, Malabar Group; Ameer CMC, director of finance and administration, MGD, other senior management team members, customers and well-wishers.

The largest showroom of MGD at Al Nahda Sharjah was inaugurated by Bollywood actor and brand ambassador, Anil Kapoor. Ahammed said: “Our two new showrooms in Dubai and Sharjah will undoubtedly enhance the jewellery shopping experience of our customers in the UAE.”

The showroom at Al Nahda, Sharjah, will be the brand’s largest outlet in the Sharjah emirate, equipped with special amenities.

MGD is also in the midst of a massive expansion phase, launching in new markets including the UK, Australia and Canada, as well as strengthening their presence in existing markets of the US, Malaysia, UAE, KSA, Kuwait and India. The showrooms in the new markets will be launched at Green Street in London, UK; Heartland Town Centre, Mississauga in Canada and Parramatta, Sydney in Australia.

The brand will also strengthen its presence in existing markets with new outlets being launched in Artesia, LA and Naperville, Illinois in the US; Ipoh, Little India and Selangor, Ampang Point in Malaysia; Dubai Hills Mall in the UAE; Jeddah Madina Road Lulu Hypermarket and Makkah Lulu Hypermarket in the KSA; and Universal Centre, Jahra in Kuwait.