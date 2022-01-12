Metrical Real Estate Developments- Investing in your dream home

Has investing in your dream home become a distant thought? Have your expectations never matched any realty in the industry? The UAE is now home to one of the biggest real estate giants in the region. Metrical Real Estate Developments have created a niche in the market. From conceptualising on-time handover to serving as a paradigm shift, the company is growing massively in progressive and luxurious housing, keeping in line with the community wellbeing and future sustainability.

The boutique developer shot to the limelight after Royal Park, a flagship project, was shortlisted for several awards and with a tag of it being-fully sold before the completion of the project.

Metrical Real Estate Developments has become the first real estate to win seven International Property Awards for outstanding architecture, development and property show homes. The luxurious developer was awarded the Best Residential Development Dubai, Best Residential Property Dubai, Best Architecture Single Residence Dubai, Best Residential Interior Show Home Dubai and Best Architecture Multiple Residence Dubai. Furthermore, it went on to win international awards for Best Residential Interior Show Home Arabia and Best Architecture Multiple Residence Arabia.

In the last two years, the company has received several and created a niche in the realty market. Royal Park Residence and Haven Residence part of Metrical Real Estate Developments has strengthened its product offerings in line with the consumer shift towards more innovation and luxurious living.

Metrical Developments, ended the year 2021 on a high after receiving recognition by the Dubai Land Developments – top 10 projects in the region for Speed of Construction for their flagship project Royal Park in November 2021. Another jewel to the crown was The Haven Residence, which was bestowed upon the best apartment/condominium award by the Arabian and African Property Awards for the year 2021.

Metrical Real Estate Developments is highly acclaimed for its sustainable and exemplary business practices, which is the first company to achieve this feat so quickly.

Why Investing in the UAE is profitable?

The UAE is an ever-growing region and has been one of the top destinations for tourism, real estate, agritech, technology, trading and hospitality, thus making this a melting pot of cultures and an exchange of ideas for the future of mankind. Investment in an ever-growing country should ideally be an investor’s dream destination. With its world-famous skyline and premium property on offer, Dubai has been ranked as the city with the best infrastructure and quality of living in the Middle East. The country is open to 100% business ownership. Investing in the UAE is open to all nationalities that lobby’s well for trading and more liquid asset availability. A good real estate investment could offer a high return of about 10 per cent. The Real Estate sector is ever-growing and opportunities for growth are plenty within the country.

To understand one such growing sector, let’s have a look at value for money locations in the Emirate.

Metrical Real Estate Developments have excelled in building a home from the heart.

Royal Park Jumeirah Park- Creating a niche in the market for luxurious living, this community is a high-end luxury-oriented residential community at Jumeirah Park in Dubai that primarily features three and four-bedroom properties with modern facilities.

The Haven Residences Jumeirah Village Circle- If you fancy the European art of living, then this residence boasts of all things quality. Located in Jumeriah Village Circle, the residence is at equidistance from the quiet and the hustle and bustle of the city life. It houses studio, 1 bedroom apartments and even two-bedroom apartments with all the essential facilities, swimming pool, gym and swimming kids’ area.

The Royal Park South Jumeirah Village Circle- Royal Park South Villas by Metrical Developments at Jumeirah Village Circle in Dubai primarily features 4 Bedroom properties with modern facilities. These villas are a definition of style and status quotient.

The Ivy Jumeirah Village Triangle- If the Dubai skyline attracts you, Ivy is a perfect blend of everything your home could offer, technologically advanced spaces, securely crafted homes and a perfect view of Dubai for socio satisfaction. The completion is targeted at May 2024, The IVY is expected to house up to 223 units ranging from Studio, 1 bedroom with normal & high raised ceiling.

Metrical Real Estate Developments are here to stay and wish all their residents a happy new year, looking forward to a brighter tomorrow with great news – April 2022, the giants are organizing an open house for rentals to all their tenants and well-wishers who are keen on investing in the property and calling it home.

For more such details visit https://www.metricaldevelopments.com/

‘It’s time we make your dream a reality’- Metrical Real Estate Developments