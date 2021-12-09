Metrical Real Estate awarded 'Top 10 developers' in Dubai by RERA

Leading real estate developer, Metrical Real Estate Developments recently announced that Dubai Land Development RERA conferred ‘The Speed of Construction 2021’ to its most prestigious flagship project the ‘Royal Park Dubai’. Placing itself as one of the top 10 developers in the region, Metrical Developers have come a long way in earning the recognition an organisation would aspire for.

Year on year Metrical Developers have brought the best in the industry to investors seeking luxury style of living experience. The year 2020- 2021 saw several award categories swept by the giants. Their flagship property, Royal Park, won over seven international property awards, while Haven Residences managed to bag one international award during it’s construction phase. Metrical Developers have participated in the benchmark assessment since 2019 and achieved its highest score year on year in retaining its leadership position amongst listed residential developers.

Spread across three locations, Metrical Developers have out done themselves in creating communities that grant a sense of independence and luxury. From conceptualising townhouses to actual blueprints, every space has been thought after and crafted with utmost precision and process.

Capitalising on the UAE’s vision of upbeat technology and innovation, Metrical Developers have enhanced their level of loyalty in the region by showcasing top notch quality projects. Metrical Developers bring the group philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Each property development combines a legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting edge design, technology, and sustainability. The recent collaboration of luxury and technology has certainly created a niche in the market for smart homes.

Royal Park, Jumeirah Park Dubai- A high-end luxury-oriented residential community, Royal Park features three and four bedroom properties with modern facilities. The unique collection boasts progressive elements and modern design, which blends well with the sophisticated elegance. It is the only gated community in Jumeriah Park.

The Haven Residences, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai- Known for its perfect location, the Haven Residence offers access to everything the celebrated district has to offer. Boasting over 161 units, it offers everything a smart home would comprise of.

The Royal Park South, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai - A high-end luxury-oriented residential community, Royal Park South Villas at Jumeirah Village Circle primarily features four bedroom properties with modern facilities. The unique collection boasts progressive elements and modern design, which blends well with the sophisticated elegance.

The Ivy, Jumeriah Village triangle —A prime site with coveted dual views of JVC and Dubai Marina skyline, the Ivy is expected to house up to 223 units ranging from studio, one bedroom with normal and high raised ceiling and is set to be completed in May 2024.

The Ivy Deluxe and Ivy Panorama — This site features two bedrooms duplex penthouse (The Ivy Prive) options for homeowners along with the spectacular hidden gem – The Ivy Panorama.