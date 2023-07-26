Matific UAE data reveals an impressive 60 per cent of all the maths activities played are student-led

The findings shed light on the effectiveness of the Matific platform in mathematics education, highlighting a remarkable growth in students' enthusiasm for learning maths on the platform

Craig Shotland, CEO, Matific

Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 4:11 PM

Matific, a leading provider of interactive mathematics resources for students and a multiple award-winning global math platform, has released key insights from a comprehensive analysis of data collected through the Matific platform. The findings shed light on various aspects of mathematics education, highlighting both achievements and areas for improvement, while showcasing the significant impact of Matific’s online tools on student engagement and academic performance.

The UAE’s ed-tech industry has witnessed significant growth and innovation in recent years, with the government initiatives focusing on enhancing education outcomes by leveraging technology. With the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE was quick to adapt and implement online education on a large scale.

Digital technologies, such as gamification, and artificial intelligence (AI), are improving processes for learners and teachers alike. In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, the ed-tech sector is projected to be worth Dh26 billion ($7 billion) by 2027, demonstrating the growing significance of technology in education.

Platform data highlights

High level of student engagement: An impressive 60 per cent of all maths activities played were student-led, surpassing the global average of 44 per cent. This reflects a strong passion for learning mathematics independently and showcases the effectiveness of interactive learning platforms in fostering student engagement and self-directed learning.

Improvement in understanding complex concepts: Achieving up to a 64 per cent score improvement, students showcased remarkable growth in their grasp of complex maths concepts. Notably, younger years made significant strides in 2-D and 3-D geometric shapes, fractions, and place value, while older years made progress in polygons, solids, surface area and volume, graphic and statistical representations, coordinate geometry, fractions, ratio, and proportions.

Increased adoption of technology by teachers: Primary school teachers in the UAE who embrace technology assign an impressive average of 71 mathematics activities per month, surpassing the global average of 40. This showcases the potential of well-trained teachers to leverage online tools effectively within the classroom environment.

Time spent on learning Mathematics: While students in the UAE currently spend 21 per cent less time learning maths compared to the global average, this presents a promising opportunity to bridge the gap by embracing digital resources.

Performance disparity across grades: The average score of K-2 students is comparable to, if not higher than, the global average. However, there is room for further growth as the average score begins to decline as they progress through grades.

Craig Shotland, CEO, Matific, said: "These findings unveil a remarkable paradigm shift in mathematics education and highlight the need for a progressive approach, particularly in leveraging technology to bridge the performance gap among students. Comprehensive resources and interactive activities provide an engaging and effective pathway to enhance mathematics instruction. This is a groundbreaking opportunity to equip students with the necessary skills and nurture their mathematical potential in an increasingly digital world. This data is a testament to the power of innovative e-learning platforms like Matific in transforming the educational landscape."

Matific serves as an invaluable teaching tool, allowing teachers to dedicate more time to their students. Developed by curriculum experts, the platform offers a blended learning experience that grants access to game-based mathematics activities, workbooks, and teaching guides. In addition to supporting 40 different languages, the platform offers localised educational content in multiple Arabic dialects, tailoring the learning experience to students in each Gulf country. Moreover, it covers the local curricula of over 50 countries, including the UAE's national curriculum (MoE), the British curriculum, and the American curriculum. Matific is also designed to accommodate different teaching approaches and cater to diverse student learning styles.

The insights in Matific's data offer valuable feedback that can benefit both the UAE public and private schools. This feedback serves as a foundation for continuous improvement and presents an opportunity to further enhance mathematics education in the country. The data findings can inform policymakers and educational institutions in making informed decisions regarding curriculum development, resource allocation, and the professional training of teachers.

Matific is suitable for schools, home environments, and homeschooling settings.

