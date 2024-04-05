Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils exciting offers ahead of Eid

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 3:40 PM

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has just unveiled its celebration offers to usher in the upcoming holidays. With a special array of diamond and precious gem jewellery that is designed to be the perfect complement to one’s celebratory outfits, the renowned jewellery has also announced some exciting offers to brighten up the celebrations of their customers.

As part of the offers, customers purchasing diamond and precious gem jewellery from Malabar Gold & Diamonds will be eligible for free cash vouchers. For purchase of diamonds and precious gem jewellery worth Dh5,000, customers will get a free cash voucher worth Dh300 and for diamonds and precious gem jewellery purchase worth Dh3,000, they will get a free cash voucher worth Dh150. The offers will be available across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets from April 5 to 14.

“The special place that jewellery holds in people’s minds is something that we at Malabar Gold & Diamonds recognise, and that is why we introduce some exciting offers preceding every celebration and special occasion to add more value to our customers’ purchases. Mirroring the festive joys and traditions of the season, the special offer and the exclusive jewellery collection will be a beautiful complement to our customers’ celebrations. With our time-tested commitment to providing an exceptional jewellery shopping experience to our customers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is once again reinforcing its position as the most preferred destination for jewellery connoisseurs," commented Shamlal Ahamed, MD — international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

With special consideration given to the various tastes and preferences of its multi-ethnic customer base, the exclusive collection of diamonds and precious gem jewellery that the brand has unveiled comprises some unique designs across Malabar Gold & Diamonds exclusive brands such as Mine, Era, Precia, Viraaz etc.