Malabar Gold & Diamonds expands retail network with new outlet in Grand City Mall, Al Quoz
Dubai — Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ new outlet has a significant collection of traditional as well as contemporary jewellery, and showcases an exquisite collection of gold jewellery in 18K and 22K alongside diamonds and precious gems jewellery.
The new showroom in Grand City Mall, Al Quoz, was inaugurated by Shamsudheen bin Mohidheen, chairman of Regency Group, in the presence of Dr PA Ibrahim Haji, co-chairman of Malabar Group; Shamlal Ahamed, managing director for international operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Abdul Salam KP, group executive director at Malabar Group; and management team members and other dignitaries.
The new store opening is part of the group’s plan to expand its retail network across International and Indian markets.
“The new showroom will give our customers a unique shopping experience while ensuring the core values of transparency and quality across all customer touch points,” said Ahamed.
As part of the ongoing festive season, the brand launched its Festive Jewellery collection. Shoppers also have a chance to take home a one-gramme gold coin on the purchase of diamond jewellery and precious gems jewellery worth Dh4,000 and half a gramme gold coin on the purchase of diamond and precious gems jewellery worth Dh2,500.Additionally, customers can lock in gold rates until November 15.
