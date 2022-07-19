Major highlights of the Glastonbury Festival 2022

By Ravi Sahni Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 11:09 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 11:12 AM

Walking through the gates of the Glastonbury Festival makes you feel like you're stepping out of the real world. The five-day contemporary stage art event began on June 22 and ended on June 26. The festival was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar headlined the festival and took over the pyramid stage while Diana Ross played the Legend’s Slot.

Billie Eilish

The youngest headliner at the Festival, Billie Eilish looked great when she performed a captivating performance at Glastonbury Festival. She sang some of her best singles with a contagious passion, such as 'Bad Guy' and 'Burya Friend'. She started the song 'Your Power' with reference to the Roe v. Wade case.

Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl, Sir Paul McCartney

US Rock Icon Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen were invited by Sir Paul McCartney to the pyramid stage and the group plays on Saturday night. This was Groll's first public place since the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25th. "My companion, your hero" McCartney greeted Groll as he entered Glastonbury's stage, and Groll replied: "Hello Paul, how are you?", "This guy jumped in specifically for this purpose."

Olivia Rodrigo

During the event, American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo performed on another stage. Many international artists participated in the five-day festival at Pilton Village in Somerset, southwest England. Happi Crookes British singer-songwriter Joy Crookes also performed on the pyramid stage of the Glastonbury Festival. This week, more than 200,000 music lovers will meet in the English countryside and resume after a three-year hiatus.

Ukrainian rap group Kalush Orchestra

Members of the Ukrainian rap group Kalush Orchestra took the stage and performed aggressively in front of tens of thousands of festival participants. The group that won the Eurovision Song Contest is known for its unique fusion of genres such as folk, rap and hip hop.

Megan Thee Stallion

On Saturday night, Megan Thee Stallion played on another stage, playing an ensemble of black boss girls. The rapper shared Billy's criticism of the US Supreme Court's decision on the right to abortion.

Greta Thunberg

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg made an unexpected appearance at the event, revealing that the world is on the verge of a 'total ecological catastrophe'.

Ravi Sahni is the strategist executive at Dekhnews