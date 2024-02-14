Luxury redefined: One Homes brings Hagia Sophia Istanbul designer ZKLD Studio to Pakistan

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 3:20 PM

One Homes, Pakistan’s leading luxury real estate developer, in a first for Pakistan is bringing internationally acclaimed light design consultants ZKLD Studio for their landmark Lahore development, One Canal Road.

ZKLD Studio is a world-leading design practice celebrated for its innovative use of light and darkness to enhance visual environments. With an illustrious three-decade legacy, they have completed a myriad of projects globally, from illuminating grand civic structures to creating intimate community spaces, leaving an indelible mark on the world of design. ZKLD's collaboration with Hagia Sophia highlights their mastery of enhancing architectural marvels with lighting expertise.

With a clientele that includes prestigious names like Rixos Hotels, Emaar, Foster + Partner, and Al-Fattan Properties, ZKLD has proven its expertise in creating captivating visual experiences, making it the perfect partner for One Homes' ambitious vision to deliver Lahore’s new icon.

One Homes, a pioneer in lifestyle-centric living spaces, is guided by a commitment to excellence and a customer-centric ethos. The international real estate group started their journey in Pakistan in 2017 and since then have consistently set new standards by bringing world-leading brands to Pakistan including Versace Ceramics, The Haute Interiors, Varabyeu Partners, and Savills.

One Homes currently has over 11.7 million sq ft of projects completed and under development across Pakistan with a gross development value exceeding $500 million.

Aqib Hassan, COO of One Homes, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "While any lighting could adorn a building, we have chosen to appoint a world-leading consultant in ZKLD Studio. This decision goes beyond our initial commitment to our clients; it reflects our promise to leave no stone unturned in delivering the best. We believe that the difference between good and extraordinary lies in attention to detail, and this partnership exemplifies our dedication to exceeding expectations."

This exciting collaboration between One Homes and ZKLD Studio promises to infuse One Canal Road, Lahore, with a unique visual language, where light becomes an integral part of the architectural narrative. Together, they aim to create a living space that transcends the ordinary, fusing cutting-edge design with international standards to deliver an iconic landmark that captivates and inspires. Get ready for a luminous transformation that will redefine luxury living in the heart of Lahore.

The One Group is founded by chairman and CEO Zeeshaan Shah.

For further information, visit https://onehomes.com/ and https://zkldstudio.com/