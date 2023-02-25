LuLu Group takes centerstage at Gulfood

Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

The 2023 edition of Gulfood is witnessing never before enthusiasm with many new initiatives and deals being announced by leading organisations as well as governments and agencies. Making its emphatic presence felt in the world’s biggest food and beverage trade show, LuLu Group has also announced new strategic initiatives. One such initiative is the first and only commercial ostrich farm based in Al Ain, which will exclusively supply ostrich meat to LuLu Group for retailing through their 247 hypermarkets in the GCC region.

The MoU was signed by Fahad Al Kitbi, chairman of Ostrich Oasis and Riyad Jabbar, director of Al Tayeb International, a division of Lulu Group in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Yusuffali MA, chairman and managing director, LuLu Group International and other top officials of both the companies.

Ostrich Oasis, nestled in the Nahel area of Al Ain, and home to around 2,000 of the prehistoric-era birds is the largest ostrich farm in the UAE, committed to sustainable and ethical farming practices and providing high-quality ostrich meat and products. Al Ketbi expressed that the association with Lulu Group will help in bringing ostrich products in the UAE and rest of the gulf region and expand the business to a larger scale.