LuLu Group strengthens online shopping operations in Abu Dhabi
The region’s leading retailer, LuLu Group, inaugurated their exclusive fulfillment centre, to further strengthen their online shopping business.
This world-class logistics centre will become the hub of last-mile delivery in Abu Dhabi and its nearby suburbs, with facilities to house almost all product categories, from fresh and frozen foods to various other grocery products.
The fulfillment centre was inaugurated by Abdulaziz Bawazeer, executive director for commercial section at ZonesCrop, in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group, along with other top officials from ZonesCorp and LuLu Group.
Yusuff Ali said: “Online shopping is no doubt the future of retail and the pandemic situation has boosted it with more and more shoppers opting for safe and convenient shopping.
We have witnessed a multi-fold increase in online orders during the last few months and this fulfilment centre will help us serve more customers quicker and efficiently.”
This fulfillment centre has dedicated premium chiller facilities for temperature-controlled products and in-house food preparation amenities for safe and hygienic food handling. Plans are afoot for expanding the logistic hub within the same vicinity for bigger and better service.
“I would like to thank the leadership of ZonesCorp and team members for their excellent support and cooperation in setting up this operation in record time,” the chairman added.
