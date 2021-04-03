- EVENTS
LuLu Group has launched Jackfruit Fest ’21, valid until April 7 at all LuLu Hypermarkets across the UAE
LuLu Group has launched Jackfruit Fest ’21, valid until April 7 at all LuLu Hypermarkets across the UAE. The inauguration was held recently at LuLu Hypermarket in Al Qusais by Indian film actress Ann Augustine and Arabic actor Ahmed Al Hashmi, along with Salim MA, director of LuLu Group International, and James K. Varghese, regional director of LuLu Group International.
