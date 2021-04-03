KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

LuLu Group has launched Jackfruit Fest ’21, valid until April 7 at all LuLu Hypermarkets across the UAE

Filed on April 3, 2021 | Last updated on April 4, 2021 at 10.23 pm

LuLu Group has launched Jackfruit Fest ’21, valid until April 7 at all LuLu Hypermarkets across the UAE. The inauguration was held recently at LuLu Hypermarket in Al Qusais by Indian film actress Ann Augustine and Arabic actor Ahmed Al Hashmi, along with Salim MA, director of LuLu Group International, and James K. Varghese, regional director of LuLu Group International.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /kt-network/rak-hospital-screens-and-maintains-covid-free-status macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 