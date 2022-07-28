LuLu expands in Abu Dhabi and Dubai through its new concept stores

Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 6:06 PM

The LuLu Group boosted its ambitious expansion plans in the UAE with the launch of two new concept stores that will give customers a fresh approach to shopping across the retail spectrum. The first store is a LuLu Express Supermarket in Y Tower, the group’s Dubai regional HQ building in Al Qusais 4, Dubai which opened today, and the second concept shop is the all-new LuLu Logistics and Wholesale Centre in Al Noud, Al Ain, which highlights wholesale shopping with products in bulk quantities at the best prices.

The Al Noud wholesale concept store was inaugurated by Ahamed Omran Al Ameri on July 25, whilst the Dubai LuLu Express was inaugurated by Abdullah Saeed Salem ALZaabbi, director of external branches department, Dubai Economy.

The single level, compact LuLu Express store brings shoppers all the ease and convenience of the with an extensive range of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood sections, grocery, bakery, hot food, deli, frozen foods, health and beauty, and household goods. This medium-scale store represents the LuLu Group’s swift adaptation to the latest shopping preferences of customers, many of whom love to shop in smaller quantities nearer to their home or office to avoid traffic and crowded big hypermarkets while still enjoying the price advantage of big format stores.

The LuLu Logistics and Wholesale Center in Al Noud, Al Ain caters to the bulk shoppers, as well as businesses looking for top quality at bulk prices. It is an innovation of the LuLu Group on the lines of global bargain brands and expected to change the retail scene in the UAE.

Yusuff Ali M A, chairman and managing director at LuLu Group, said: “The LuLu Group has emerged from the recent lull of the pandemic years with a strong and vigorous global growth blueprint. We believe that leading corporate brands like ours must show the way in the economic resurgence taking place today. Both these stores, which address completely different shopping needs, are signal that we believe in listening to our customers and staying flexible to accommodate their changing shopping preferences."

“Though hypermarkets continue to be our primary focus area, we also intend to open more of these new-format stores to cater to the growing demand of B2B customers and of suburbs and gated communities. The strong brand loyalty and location advantage will surely help these new concept stores become a dominant player in this sector also," he added.

Both formats of stores complement the group’s ambitious global expansion drive, which is led by its flagship hypermarkets and state-of-the-art supply chain and logistics operations and shopping malls, and at the same time, lead the retail sector through their innovation and responsiveness to customer requirements.

The group has built a global retail empire of hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, express stores, supply chain offices and warehouses, and won customer loyalty with its immersive shopping approach to retail with experiential, curated shopping and midnight sales, and a customer-centric approach to the business.