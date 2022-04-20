Luca Rubino's strategy for building a $40 million startup

Luca Rubino exudes sheer passion as the co-founder and CMO of Kiri technologies

Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 2:31 PM

The world has been at the forefront of many new developments and dynamic changes across diverse sectors of the society and economy at large. New ideas, strategies, market initiatives, cutting-edge products, services and much more now rule the majority of markets. This has also strengthened the base of new startups and companies expressing their talent and mettle. Behind many such startups has been spirited entrepreneurs who have left no stone unturned in taking their firms to the next level but to also follow their passion and dreams diligently. The last couple of decades has seen an humongous uprising of new tech and digital companies who have covered more than half of the market potentials. With the social media sector booming all time high, all DigiTech companies have found to have tremendous success rate and growth opportunities. We came across one such passionate serial entrepreneur who has spiralled his way to the top in the green tech space and has set a high benchmark for many millions — Luca Rubino.

Born in Italy, Rubino belongs to a modest family. With a deep inclination and desire to enter the entrepreneurial space, Rubino knew that the road to success will not be an easy one. He worked diligently hard to learn the tips and tricks of the business game and hone his overall skills and expertise. Rubino is one of those special millennials who have raised the bar for performance to great levels. Having received many awards and accolades, he is one such rare talent to be listed in the Italian Forbes' list of 100 Under 30, Top 5 Italian Marketers, and top 100 Italian Future Leaders. Life has been a full circle for Rubino, from working in a local mechanic shop at the age of 13, to delivering Pizza to becoming one of the most sought-after entrepreneurs under the age of 29.

After completing his graduation from the University of Stirling in Scotland where he earned a bachelors in Arts, he moved to San Francisco to live and breathe the startup life in the Silicon Valley.

After leading for two and a half years in digital marketing at Automobili Pininfarina, at the age of 27 he met two high school friends after a long time: Mauro Di Benedetto and Kai Schildhauer. The three of them, moved by a strong passion for sustainability came up with a unique idea and co-founded Kiri Technologies, the first tech start-up to incentivise sustainable behaviours. It is a one-of-a-kind integrated firm that aims to encourage and incentivise sustainable actions by rewarding customers with Kiricoins, a currency that can be spent in the platform's marketplace which contains more than 300 sustainable brands. Since inception and after completing one year in business, Kiri Technologies signed enterprise clients such as Stellantis Group and has already scaled great heights of success currently valued at $40 million.

