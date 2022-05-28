Lotus Cars MD’s debut visit to Dubai

Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:25 PM Last updated: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:47 PM

Adamas Motors recently welcomed Matt Windle, managing director of Lotus Cars, on his maiden visit to Dubai. During his visit to the UAE, Windle toured the facilities and visited the showrooms of Adamas Motors. Lotus’ Vision 80 strategy commits the business to meet its transformational targets by the time of its 80th birthday in 2028. Outlining strategic direction and including new product announcements, the plan is based on three key pillars — transforming the business, revolutionising the product range and delivering results every year.

Karl Hamer, CEO at Adamas Group, said: “We are honoured to have Matt Windle and the senior management of Lotus Cars visit us in the UAE. This year, we are commencing deliveries for the all-new Emira to our customers. It is a sports car with supercar aesthetics and everyday usability. The Emira is everything you’d expect from a Lotus; remarkable, beautiful and a pleasure to drive.”

Windle added: “With the support of our partners Adamas Motors, the Middle East has become a major market for Lotus globally. With the arrival of both the Evija hypercar and Emira sportscar imminent, I am excited to open this fantastic new showroom in Dubai and look forward to many customers across the region.”

