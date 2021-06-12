LIC Housing Finance Ltd makes loans attractive for GCC NRIs
Incorporated in 1989, LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LIC HFL) is one of the largest housing finance companies in India, with a key objective of providing long-term finance to individuals for the purchase or construction of a house/flat for residential purposes in India. It is a sister concern of LIC of India.
The venture provides loans for housing needs of non-resident Indians (NRIs) in the GCC region at attractive rates. NRI loans are available for a maximum term of 15 to 20 years with disbursement facility in Indian rupees in India, and repayments in India.
LIC HFL has a strong business foundation, an extensive distribution network and proven industry expertise. The firm is a respected and trusted financial services company, which prides in having served over 25 lakh prudent home owners.
It has a wide spread of 282 marketing offices, covering an extensive area of India. The company also has representative offices in Dubai and Kuwait.
LIC HFL also provides loans for construction, extension, house repair and renovation, purchase of a house or apartment, purchase of plots, transfer of loans from banks (nationalised and private), and top-up facilities for existing clients. It follows a sound system of legal and technical verifications for the properties intended for purchase, placing value on the hard-earned money of clients.
