Legal Inz, InsuranceMarket.ae in deal to extend discounted will writing services

This partnership is an initiative to offer affordable will writing services to those owning assets in the UAE and equip them with a legally sound plan to secure their wealth

Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM

Legal Inz, a leading legal services provider in the UAE, has entered into a strategic partnership with myAlfred, an extensive rewards platform, exclusively curated for the customers of InsuranceMarket.ae, a highly reputed insurance platform in the UAE.

At the official ceremony held to formalise the partnership, it was announced that myAlfred users can exclusively avail of discounted will writing services from Legal Inz. This partnership is an initiative to offer affordable will writing services to those owning assets in the UAE and equip them with a legally sound plan to secure their wealth.

Through this strategic collaboration, customers of InsuranceMarket.ae will have the opportunity to avail expert will writing services, ensuring a thorough approach to meet their personal planning requirements.

Muhammad Tariq, managing partner at Legal Inz, said: “Our collaboration with myAlfred and InsuranceMarket.ae marks a significant leap forward in our commitment to assisting individuals with their estate planning needs. Through this partnership, we aim to make Will writing a more accessible and affordable service, and empower individuals to make informed decisions about their future.”

The partnership represents a strategic alignment between two brands, one that is a provider of will writing services, and the other that is affiliated with an insurance brand. The alliance leverages the complementary nature of wills and insurance, acknowledging their common goal of safeguarding assets and ensuring financial well-being, and aims to save time, money, and effort for individuals to access holistic personal planning solutions.