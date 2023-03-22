Leading names to watch out for in the Middle East

By Deepak Jain Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 12:10 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 12:52 PM

Moritz Pindorek

Moritz Pindorek is a well-known serial entrepreneur, investor, marketer, and philanthropist. At the tender age of 23, Pindorek has already achieved exceptional success in several industries, such as blockchain, marketing, e-commerce, and models. He has helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients in the blockchain industry.

Coming from a lower-middle-class family, Pindorek is someone who can be called purely self-made. He collaborates with several other entrepreneurs and companies in the Web2 & Web3 spaces to build up their reputation and reach.

Pindorek's insider connections in the world of tech & VC on Wallstreet, Silicon Valley, and family offices are as important as his work with banks, governments, and regulatory agencies.

Ulugbekhon Maksumov

Ulugbekhon Maksumov is a renowned serial entrepreneur. He is the visionary behind Inkas Vehicles LLC, a premium luxury vehicle armour company headquartered in Dubai that operates across Europe, the Middle East, and some regions of Africa, such as Ghana and Nigeria.

With a staggering net worth exceeding 200 million dollars, Maksumov is a trailblazing entrepreneur who has been widely covered in various media outlets such as Forbes, Yahoo, JPost, NY Weekly, Washington Post, and CEO World.

Maksumov commenced his entrepreneurial journey in 2006 by relocating to Dubai, where he established Gulf Auto Trading FZE in 2007, a company renowned for its luxury car sales and armour in the Middle East. In 2012, he founded Inkas Vehicles and Aksum group in 2019, which consists of Aksum Marine and Aksum VPK, a firm specialising in armoured vehicle manufacturing. Under Maksumov's astute leadership, Inkas Vehicles And Aksum Group has earned a reputation as an industry pioneer in defence vehicles with global relevance.

Bhavin Swadas

Bhavin Swadas is a digital marketer with over ten years of experience in the industry. He is the founder of CouponSaturn, a trusted platform to find promo codes for US and Dubai-based eCom stores. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the business, including Godaddy, BioTrust, and 23AndMe.

Swadas is a highly skilled marketer who knows how to connect with customers and drive conversions. He has a wealth of experience in both B2B and B2C marketing, and he is able to use this knowledge to create effective digital campaigns. He started Coupon Stroller to share deals and offers for digital services, and today with more than 700 stores, it is leading the race in its category.

As a highly sought-after marketing consultant, Swadas has worked with clients from all over the world, helping them reach their desired target audience and convert that audience into customers.

Dr Maxim Ivanchuk

Dr Maxim Ivanchuk is a celebrity plastic surgeon known for his exceptional work and dedication to his craft. With years of experience and an unparalleled passion for his work, he has become a leader in his field and has helped countless patients achieve their desired results. Over the years, Dr Ivanchuk has also developed a reputation for being a caring and compassionate doctor who always puts his patients first.

Dr Ivanchuk has been featured in various media outlets for his exceptional work in plastic surgery, and he has also been recognised by several professional organisations receiving numerous awards for his outstanding work.

In the coming years, Dr Ivanchuk's focus will be on continuing to provide top-notch services to his patients and expanding his brand to reach more people. His ultimate goal is to continue helping people look and feel their best while contributing to the advancement of the plastic surgery field.

Parvez Rupani

Parvez Rupani is a renowned entrepreneur who has experienced both the highs and lows of business. Born in Pakistan, Rupani went to America to pursue higher education and later moved to the UAE with his brother and business partner Asif Ahmed, where they started a small operation with just six people.

Through hard work and dedication, Rupani led his business to become the number one partner of Etisalat by 2016. Their success led them to win numerous awards and create their own product, DgTx, which is sold by Etisalat today.

Rupani’s global exposure, having been born in Pakistan, studying in the US, and living in Dubai, gives him an edge and keeps his finger on the pulse of the industry. Some of his most notable career highlights includes winning the 'Best Digital Transformation Advisory' award at the Arabian Best of the Best Awards as Chairman of DgTx and winning the 'Top Channel Partner Etisalat' award for Skylines Telecommunications.

Ouday Singh

Ouday Singh is a renowned hospitality and culinary expert and a boxing promoter. As the visionary owner of some of the Middle East's most celebrated fine-dining destinations, including Bagatelle and Opa, Singh has an unparalleled passion for elevating culinary experiences.

Besides his success in the hospitality sector, Singh has also proven his acumen as the CEO and proprietor of Global Titans, managing an asset portfolio exceeding Dh3 billion across diverse international markets. His expansive clientele and vast expertise span from India to the UK to New Zealand, allowing him to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service worldwide. It's no wonder that Singh is recognised as one of the most influential entrepreneurs in his industry.

Rizvi Azeem

Rizvi Azeem is a trendsetter in the world of Web3 and the co-founder of Ocloo, a company at the forefront of revolutionising the media and entertainment industry. With an impressive tenure as part of DAO Maker's marketing team, Azeem's expertise in brand, performance, content, and Web3 marketing is second to none.

A visionary leader with a keen eye for detail, Azeem has demonstrated exceptional finesse across an array of Web3 projects, spanning GameFI, DeFI, FitFI, metaverse, NFTs, and beyond. His advisory and consultancy contributions have enabled several Web3 companies to achieve their marketing and branding objectives.

Azeem's visionary approach and astute understanding of the intricacies of the dynamic and ever-evolving Web3 industry make him an invaluable asset to any business seeking to excel in the realm of decentralized technology.

Saif Yousuf

Dubai-based entrepreneur Saif Yousuf is making waves in the world of business and innovation. As the co-founder and CEO of Ocloo Inc., Saif has proven to be a visionary in the tech industry, utilising his background in aerospace engineering and his exceptional strategic and creative thinking to create multiple successful tech products. He also serves as a trusted advisor to traditional businesses, leveraging his innovative approach to drive substantial growth and profitability.

Yousuf's success and influence have earned him recognition as a rising star in the entrepreneurial world. His unwavering commitment to innovation and impressive track record make him stand out among his peers. He is poised to significantly impact even more businesses in 2023 and cement his place as an influential entrepreneur.

Pratik Gauri

Pratik Gauri is a renowned entrepreneur, social innovator, and the founder and CEO of 5ire.org. As an advocate of sustainable innovation, he has been instrumental in shaping the concept of the 5th industrial revolution, which seeks to create a purposeful world that combines social impact, innovation, and business viability.

Gauri has led a team of engineers and scientists to develop a robust ecosystem that includes a layer 1 blockchain, 5ire exchange, NFT/metaverse marketplace, 5ire Wallet, and 5ire Capital, a venture capital fund. His ground-breaking work has earned him global recognition from prestigious organisations, including the World Economic Forum, Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes, and TED.

Apart from his work with 5ire, Gauri is also the co-founder of a non-profit foundation called 'India Needs You', which focuses on equipping young adults with leadership skills through programs and workshops. The organisation has already impacted over 25,000 young adults through various workshops on entrepreneurship, public policy, law, and women's empowerment.

Jonathan Poyser-Sierra

Jonathan Poyser-Sierra, the proprietor of Sierra Media Holdings, is known for his intelligence and business acumen. A strategic thinker and visionary, he has a proven track record of success in diverse fields.

Jonathan's credentials include serving as a management consultant and big tech manager while also acting as an advisor to the esteemed blockchain company, DaoMaker. Additionally, he is an accomplished real estate investor and the steward of a multi-million-dollar investment portfolio.

A true polymath, Jonathan has consistently led his teams to triumph. Having had a tremendous impact on the success of multiple ventures in 2022, he looks all set to outdo himself in 2023.

— Deepak Jain is an independent content writer.