Lavana Spa Dubai announces expansion plans

Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 6:11 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 6:12 PM

Lavana Spa Dubai, winner of 'Best Luxurious Spa' in 2022, recently announced its expansion plans as the spa is now available at the Marriot Hotel Al Jaddaf. The trade mark registered in Europe GCC and Middle East, has proven yet again why they deserve to be the best. The chain that started in Dubai, has expanded to five branches so far, and served hundreds of the region’s celebrities, movie starts from Hollywood as well as the GCC region and especially Dubai based stars and VVIPs.

“We aim to cover various areas in Dubai and the region, and we answer the growing demands of our clients of expanding to new areas for the ease of reach and the comfort of our loyal friends and targeted prospects” said the CEO of the group.

The SPA spreads over 1,000s of SF over various locations in Dubai, and aims to open new branches in Egypt and Maldives as reports suggest. Such an expansion confirms the fast recovery of the tourism and luxury services sectors’ post pandemic and long lockdown that affected the global markets.

October is also witnessing the reopening of Expo City Dubai and the Global Village. The month of November will also expect one million visitors and football fans who are planning to attend the World Cup in Qatar but selected Dubai as their destination hence hotels and serviced apartments’ occupancy will jump to its highest level in several years which justifies the expansion plans of Lavana Spa as the CEO explained. “Q4 of 2022 will bring to the region and to Dubai great numbers of visitors and we have to be prepared to meet such growing demand in the market and build on it for the upcoming year."

*It is important to note that Lavana Spa confirmed having no branches in Al Ain or in Abu Dhabi, where some businesses are trying to copy their brand name and logo, which puts all such copiers under the legal procedures of breaching the trademark and brand copy rights that Lavana Spa is already holding.