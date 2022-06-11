Kioxia ExceLENS Awards recognises new talent

Santosh Varghese, vice president, Toshiba Gulf FZE, with some ofthe winners of the Kioxa ExceLENS Awards.

Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 10:00 AM Last updated: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 10:22 AM

The second edition of the Kioxa ExceLENS Awards was held recently at the Etihad Museum, in Jumeirah, Dubai, to celebrate the finest photographers in the region. The event was conceptualised and arranged by the branding agency ISD Global. The winners were selected from a pool of more than 39,000 submissions from over 9,000 participants from across the region.

There were more than fifteen categories including food, travel, people, architecture, automobile, fine arts, wildlife, street, drone, lifestyle, technology, and videography/moving images. In the end, 30 winners, two per category were lauded for their talent, passion and hard work.

“We at Kioxia (formerly Toshiba memory) have always been at the cutting edge of innovation, technology and all the initiatives that positively impact people, the community and the planet. Our continuous championing of the Kioxa ExceLENS Awards is a natural extension of the journey that we embarked over 145 years ago of recognising and rewarding talent capital. The second edition has been a phenomenal success and we remain committed to moving this initiative forward and making it bigger and better,” said Santosh Varghese, vice - president Toshiba Gulf FZE.

The next edition of the Kioxa ExceLENS Awards will be announced by the end of August. The distilling and shortlisting were done by an eminent panel of jury members with a collective experience of over 250 years in the craft and art of photography who put in their heart and soul into the shortlisting.