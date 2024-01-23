Keolis MHI empowers employees with cybersecurity and data protection event

Wallace Weatherill, managing director, Keolis MHI.

In anticipation of International Data Privacy Day, observed annually on January 28, Keolis MHI, a transportation leader and operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, took a proactive step by hosting today an exclusive internal cybersecurity and data protection event. This gathering showcased the company’s commitment to the highest standards of information security, cybersecurity, and privacy protection, particularly in the dynamic and increasingly digitalised transport sector.

Data Privacy Day serves as a global initiative to raise awareness about the significance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data, and fostering trust. Originating from the Council of Europe on April 26, 2006, the annual celebration on January 28 commemorates Convention 108 – the first legally binding international treaty on data protection signed in 1981.

Keolis MHI has amplified this message by hosting a captivating webinar led by Jean-Michel Briffaut, Rail OT Networking and cybersecurity manager and Keolis MHI’s Cybersecurity and data protection ambassador. This session provides a unique opportunity to enhance understanding and engage with global perspectives on data protection, with Briffaut sharing invaluable insights into the company’s pivotal role in securing information.

Commenting on this significant event, Wallace Weatherill, managing director of Keolis MHI, highlighted the critical importance of safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring robust cybersecurity in today’s dynamic digital landscape. This event aimed to empower our team with the knowledge and awareness they need to build a strong defence against evolving threats and cultivate a culture of data protection within the company."

Wallace further emphasised the important role of individual involvement, stating, "Your participation is key to our success. By actively engaging, you contribute significantly to our shared mission of safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining trust placed in us by our passengers. This event is not just about learning; it’s about reinforcing our collective commitment to cybersecurity and data privacy."

The event’s success goes beyond knowledge sharing. By investing in employee awareness and fostering a culture of vigilance, Keolis MHI sets a clear precedent for responsible data governance within the transportation industry.