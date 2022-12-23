Kalyan Jewellers announces partnership with DSF

Four lucky winners stand a chance to win gold giveaways every alternate day of the festival

Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 3:24 PM

Kalyan Jewellers has announced its participation in the 28th edition of the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). Offering shoppers with a plethora of prizes, the festival offers will run until January 29. Four winners will be announced on alternate days, throughout the 45-day festival. As part of this festival, 100 lucky patrons will get a chance to takeaway 25 Kgs of gold.

With every gold and studded jewellery purchase of Dh500 and above at any Kalyan Jewellers showroom across UAE, customers are entitled to get one raffle coupon to participate in the DSF raffle. Customers stand double the chance to ‘Live the Glitter’ by taking home two raffle coupons on purchase of diamond, uncut and pearl jewellery for Dh500and above.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director at Kalyan Jewellers, said: "We are delighted to announce our association with the DSFl for another exciting season. It gives us immense pride and honour to be part of such an iconic global event. We would like to congratulate the organisers for the event’s growing popularity and year-on-year success. At Kalyan Jewellers, we have consistently been working towards reinventing the shopping experience, from expanding the existing product portfolio to taking major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem. With the all-new season of the Dubai Shopping Festival celebrations about to kickstart, we look forward to welcoming shoppers from across the world to the City of Gold, Dubai.”

Customers will also be able to avail the benefits of Kalyan’s 4-Level Assurance Certification on gold jewellery. While jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests, the 4-level assurance certificate promises customers payment on the value of purity mentioned in the invoice during exchange or resale. Also, it ensures free lifetime maintenance of ornaments at any Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom.