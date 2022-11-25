Jumbo Serve signs service agreement with Huawei Consumer Business Group

Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 5:40 PM

Jumbo Serve, one of the UAE’s leading after-sales service providers for consumer electronics, durables, home appliances and IT products, has signed a service agreement with Huawei Consumer Business Group to manage the provision of spare parts, maintenance and repair services for its entire range of products in the UAE.

A division of Jumbo Electronics, Jumbo Serve’s ambit covers the full spectrum of dealer management, customer management and break-fix services, adding to its portfolio of over 40 brand associations.

In line with the agreement, Jumbo Serve will cater to Huawei’s customers in both B2C and B2B segments in the UAE and covers its consumer products such as laptops, tablets, routers and accessories. The service specialist will also undertake Huawei smartphone servicing at Huawei’s own service centres and stores.

Vikas Chadha, CEO at Jumbo Group, said: "Jumbo Serve has an untainted history of successful association with global tech brands. The inclusion of Huawei to our brand roster is a testament to the quality of our service and customer-care programmes that’ll ensure Huawei customers are taken care of well after the purchase journey ends.”

Jumbo Serve presently services several other brands in the IT products category, including Lenovo, Acer, HP, MSI and Samsung. In smartphones category, Jumbo Serve boasts of names such as Samsung, Oppo, Lava, and Tecno.

Following Covid-19, Jumbo Serve has strengthened its digital muscle by automating its operations with complete end-to-end tracking and seamless customer updates. With the largest network of 14 service centres across all the emirates, Jumbo Serve has capabilities covering on-site, collection, delivery, pickup and carry-in services, with skills to handle different levels of services, including warranty and out-of-warranty services.