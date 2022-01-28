JSS Private School celebrates Republic Day

To mark the 73rd Indian Republic Day, JSS Private School hosted two virtual events. An interschool cultural saga ‘Sanskriti – The Pride of India’ to honor the great day.

Talented Kindergarteners from more than 20 schools across the UAE gathered virtually to participate in the event. The students sung patriotic songs, danced to the rhythm of the nation and creatively designed food art showcasing famous landmarks of India. Food art also witnessed some great artists who beautifully constructed monuments with their choice of healthy food items. The power and energy exhibited by youngsters was befitting to the occasion and marked their commitment, dedication and also assured a brighter future ahead.

In order to strengthen the bonds of culture and heritage in students' life, the school also hosted an interschool virtual event 'Loghaty Hwyaty' – My Language is My Identity, Indo Arab Cultural competition season two with an underling theme of unity in diversity.

The event was an initiative by students of the Arabic committee of the primary school, namely the young innovator, where students designed and decorated the Indian Flag using agricultural products, and the young geometrician, where students prepared their own models (from waste) of landmarks of India showcasing geometrical designs within the landmark.

A total of 12 schools from across the UAE participated in the events, with students showcasing a blend of creativity, innovation and proficiency in the Arabic language.