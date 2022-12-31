Joyalukkas shopper wins big this DSF

Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 11:33 AM Last updated: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 11:58 AM

During this DSF, Joyalukkas continues to be the most preferred jewellery shopping experience for customers. Sathik Patcha was announced as the quarter kilo winner for the raffle draw. The draw was held at the New Gold Souk Extension — Ithra Dubai. The raffles and retail promotions will continue until January 29.

John Paul Alukkas, managing director — international operations, Joyalukkas Jewellery, said: “The participations and support have been truly outstanding and deeply satisfying. I congratulate Sathik on being the lucky winner of the quarter kilo raffle draw. All our customers deserve a chance to win big for shopping with us and we look forward to give away prizes to more shoppers during DSF.”

During DSF, a total of 25 kg gold will be given as prizes to 100 winners and shoppers on purchases worth Dh500. Customers can also double their chances of winning two raffle coupons on purchase of diamond and pearl jewellery worth Dh500.