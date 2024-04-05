Joyalukkas offers protection against gold price volatility with 10 per cent advance pre-book offer

Entrepreneur and marketing expert’s vision lied in identifying innovative market solutions which would be relevant in timing and bring value to the regional economy
Joyalukkas, the world-renowned jeweller has announced an innovative offer set to redefine the gold jewellery purchasing experience. Recognised globally for its exquisite collections and customer-centric promotions, Joyalukkas is also offering patrons the chance to pre-book their jewellery with just a 10% advance payment.
As significant cultural festivities approach, investing in gold jewellery is seen as an auspicious act. Understanding the importance of these moments, Joyalukkas has curated the ‘Pay 10% in Advance’ offer, allowing customers to lock in their purchases at the lowest gold rate until May 10. This initiative safeguards buyers against potential gold price hikes, while guaranteeing the benefit of a reduced rate should prices drop.
John Paul, managing director at Joyalukkas Group, stated: “In alignment with our commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and value, we're excited to extend this advance booking offer. This not only provides protection against fluctuating gold rates, but also ensures our customers can secure their desired jewellery at the best possible price. It's our way of adding a golden touch to the celebrations of our patrons.”
Customers are invited to take advantage of this exclusive offer through the Joyalukkas app or by visiting any of our outlets. This initiative reflects Joyalukkas' ongoing dedication to delivering unmatched value and service, further cementing its status as the world's favourite jeweller.
