Journey of Rushkar Technology to being at the top in India

Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 1:04 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 1:08 PM

Starting a software development company is not easy in this highly competitive world where fear of getting failed consistently meanders in mind. To succeed in the field, you must think differently and act promptly.

The journey of Rushkar Technology is full of ups and downs, but in the end, we can say that the company never failed to achieve its set goals. Rushkar technology is one of the leading software development companies offering its services worldwide. The company was established in 2016 when the software industry was booming, and the niche has cutthroat competition. However, nothing can prevent a business from succeeding when it is built upon the values like honesty, hard work, and integrity.

The company has featured an incredible record of developing complex, unique, futuristic software and mobile apps that make it stand out from others. The company has incorporated cutting-edge technology that helps them to deliver on time. Every software and app the company develops stands true to its client's expectations.

No matter whether it's a pandemic or any other glitch on the way, the company developers never fail to deliver the best service to the clients. From cross-platform app development to AI and IoT-based mobile apps, the company developers are capable of providing all the products on a timely basis.

The company believes that the quality of the produc should not be compromised, so every company developer follows rigorous quality control testing at each level of development. The product is checked on multiple devices thoroughly to ensure that the bugs are fixed.

The versatile company developers guarantee the best services. The company achieved its laurels in the field with passion and hard work. In addition to taking care of the client's needs, the company also ensures that its employees are getting the best work environment. With over 100 employees, the company has vast human resources.

The company has also entered the new world of metaverse, blockchain, and AI. The company has delivered over 100 gaming solutions, over 1000 websites, and more than 2000 mobile apps till now and its clients are located worldwide, which makes it one of the top software and app development companies.

With massive experience in the business niche, the talented app developers from the company have proficiency in meeting the clients' industry-specific needs. The company ensures that its developers know what the client has in his mind and makes sure that he is aware of the project's progress.

The company houses experts that can meet challenging deadlines quickly. The company believes in harnessing innovative technology so that the developed products can compete in the evolving market. The company has grown exponentially in team size, knowledge, and experience in just five years. With emerging team spirit, the company has achieved excellence in these years. The company has a tried and tested delivery framework that enables consistency while minimising the challenges.