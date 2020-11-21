Joining hands to support Covid-affected students
Dubai — Al Muqarram Group, Zulekha Hospital and International Schools Partnership (ISP) institutions in the UAE teamed up to support families in the UAE with their well-being, both mentally and physically, during the pandemic via a stress management webinar.
Recognising how the pandemic has disrupted their lives, causing anxiety and stress, families with students in ISP schools in the UAE had the opportunity to be a part of the webinar.
Titled ‘Mental Health and Stress Management for Parents’, families from The Aquila School and Nibras International School in Dubai, as well as from Aspen Heights British School and Reach British School in Abu Dhabi, participated in this session conducted by experts from Zulekha Hospital.
The families from these schools also received over 2,000 Dolphin hand sanitisers and disinfectant sprays from Al Muqarram Group in a bid to enhance their safety and hygiene to protect them against Covid-19.
